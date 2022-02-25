KILLEEN, Texas – A childcare center in Killeen is closing it’s doors for the last time Friday night, after being in business for 14 years.

“I know my kid is really upset, cause he loves this place as much as I do, so there is a lot of emotion, I’m going to miss all of my family here,” said Cynthia Byars, parent.

Kid’s X-Pression Learning Center began as a small daycare out of the owner’s home in Fort Hood and grew to the well-known establishment it is today.

“I knew I was going to be happy here the moment I walked through the door,” said Byars.

Byar’s little boy grew up at Kid’s X-Pression Learning Center, his first day he was just a couple of months old, now he is 8.

“First time I dropped my kid off here I walked off crying cause you know, new mom emotions, he was right there giving me comforting hugs,” said Byars.

Anthony Vaughters created the center 14-years-ago. He knew, this is what he was meant to do.

“I was born to do this, I think when you know what your calling is, what your passion is, it’s easy to do it, you can do it everyday,” said Vaughters.

“They make you feel like family here, they make you feel like a part of their team and I love that about this place,” said Jasmine Rodriguez, parent.

After years of serving the community, he is closing the doors for good.

“What we call a total worship service, it means every time you meet someone you take care of them from the time you meet them all the way until they leave,” said Vaughters. “We were operating at our height at about 15 employees and maybe 120 kids, during the meaty part of the pandemic we probably went down to 25 to 30 kids which is almost impossible to run a business when you lose 75 to 85 percent of your clientele.”

A decision, he did not make lightly.

“I had everything from tears to so much support, everybody in the room supported me, ‘look what do we need to do?’,” said Vaughters.

Closing this door, but opening a new one.

“I know we have done great work in the community and I just want to thank everyone else as much as they are thanking me,” said Vaughters.

All of the employees have other jobs secured at other child care facilities in the community.

Vaughters is starting a new business called Thunder and Lightening Professional Development Training where he will get to mentor and teach in a similar way.