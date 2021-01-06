COVID-19 hospitalizations to force Bell County to limit business capacities to 50 percent

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Bell County will be closing bars, limiting business capacity to 50 percent and canceling elective surgeries after exceeding the COVID-19 hospitalization limit in the state of Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website, Governor Greg Abbott issued Executive Order GA-32 on October 8th to reopen certain venues to 75 percent capacity and allow resumption of elective surgeries in certain counties. Counties residing in Trauma Service Areas (TSAs) with high COVID‑19 hospitalizations are excluded from these reopenings.

Per the GA-32, areas with high hospitalizations means any Trauma Service Area that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID‑19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent, until such time as the Trauma Service Area has seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID‑19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is 15 percent or less.

On Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services added Trauma Service Area L to its list of high hospitalization areas.

Counties in TSA L include:

Bell

Coryell

Hamilton

Lampasas

Milam

Mills

Counties in high hospitalizations can choose to operate at 75 percent capacity if:

the county has fewer than 30 cases reported over the last 14 days, and

the county judge submits an attestation to DSHS

Bell County Judge David Blackburn received a letter from Dr. John Hellerstedt, Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, about this on Tuesday afternoon. Judge Blackburn will host a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss the impact of this new designation on Bell County businesses.

Judge Blackburn will hold the press conference in the newly-renovated courtroom on the second floor of the Bell County Courthouse, located at 101 East Central Avenue in Belton. Dr. Amanda Chadwell, Director of the Bell County Public Health District, plans to attend the meeting virtually and be available for questions.

Sources: Texas Department of Health and Human Services, Bell County