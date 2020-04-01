COVID-19 in Texas by the numbers

The Department of State Health Services says there are now almost 4,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in Texas.

The department also says 58 people have died as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

135 Texas counties have cases of COVID-19. Harris County has the most, with 680 cases. Dallas is right behind with 631. There is a big drop after that, with Tarrant County reporting 273 and Travis County reporting 244.

More than 47,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Texas, the vast majority being done in private labs.

To take a look at all of the numbers, follow this link.