COVID-19 indirect exposure self-quarantine

WOODWAY, Texas- A City of Woodway employee self-quarantines after being indirectly exposed to COVID-19.

The employee, who works in the Public Safety Department, has no symptoms of the Coronavirus, but their roommate was exposed at their job to the Bell County man who is the areas first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Woodway employee’s regular job functions do not put them in direct contact with the public.

The employee in an abundance of caution advised they would like to self-quarantine, although they and their roommate were not showing any symptoms of the virus.

The City of Woodway made accommodations for the employee to work from home for 14 days as a precaution.