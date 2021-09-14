COVID-19 issues leads to Valley Mills ISD schedule changes

VALLEY MILLS, Texas – The Valley Mills Independent School District has made some changes due to COVID-19-related issues.

The junior varsity football game vs. Axtell on September 16 has been cancelled. All homecoming-related festivities have been postponed to the week of October 18.

The parade and community pep rally will be held on October 20, at 6:00 p.m. The football game and homecoming ceremony will be held on October 22 vs. Itasca. Senior Night has been moved to October 8.

At this time, the varsity football game on September 17 is still scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Source: Valley Mills Independent School District

