COVID-19 Mobile testing available in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen will host two COVID-19 state mobile testing sites this week.

Tests are free but limited.

Test sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 19 Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev RA Abercrombie Drive, and Saturday, June 20 First Church of God in Christ, 5201 Westcliff Road.

Appointments can be made by calling 512-883-2400 or online.

Patients will have to provide personal contact information and answer a series of questions to determine eligibility.

To be eligible for a free COVID-19 test, a person should be exhibiting one or more of the following symptoms:

Fever and/or chills

Cough (dry or productive)

Fatigue

Body aches/muscle or joint pain

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headaches90

Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

Nasal congestion

Loss of taste and/or smell

All individuals at the mobile testing site must wear a mask including patients, passengers and personnel.