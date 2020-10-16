COVID-19 surge testing continues in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is partnering with the State of Texas and City of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County.

The HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for this effort. Initial testing sites will operate daily during the month of October, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The testing sites have been established through a partnership with the City of Waco, HHS Assistant Secretary for Health ADM Brett P. Giroir, MD, the State of Texas, the McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, Baylor University, the Waco Convention Center, Waco ISD, McLennan Community College, and the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Below are the testing locations for October 19 – 25, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

October 19-22 October 23: October 24: October 25: McLennan Community College,4601 N. 19th St. McLennan Community College,4601 N. 19th St McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St. Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 LaSalle Ave Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 LaSalle Ave Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 LaSalle Ave Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 LaSalle Ave Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave

For registration details, as well as future testing dates throughout October, you can visit www.covidwaco.com. Waco Transit will be providing free rides to anyone going to or from a testing site.

Source: City of Waco