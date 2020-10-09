COVID-19 surge testing continues in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is partnering with the State of Texas and City of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County.

HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for this effort. Initial testing sites will operate daily during the month of October, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. These testing sites have been established through a partnership with the City of Waco, HHS Assistant Secretary for Health ADM Brett P. Giroir, MD, the State of Texas, the McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, Baylor University, the Waco Convention Center, Waco ISD, McLennan Community College, and the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Below are the testing locations for October 7th through 11th:

October 7 – 8: October 9: October 10 – 11: Waco ISD Stadium1401 S New RdWaco, TX 76711 McLennan Community College4601 N. 19th St.Waco, TX 76708 McLennan Community College4601 N. 19th St.Waco, TX 76708 Waco Convention Center100 Washington AveWaco, TX 76701 Waco Convention Center100 Washington AveWaco, TX 76701 McLennan Community College4601 N. 19th St.Waco, TX 76708

For registration details, as well as future testing dates throughout October, you can visit www.covidwaco.com. Waco Transit will be providing free transit rides to anyone going to or from a testing site for testing.

Source: City of Waco