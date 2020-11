McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – Surge testing continues in Waco this week.

Sites are open through November 30th, and many are open all day from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Testing centers say the saliva tests require people to not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before the test.

Locations are all across town – including Antioch Church, McLennan Community College and the Public Health District.

You can register for free testing at covidwaco.com.