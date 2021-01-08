COVID-19 takes the life of a Killeen teacher

Killeen Independent School District announced Friday that a teacher at Ellison High School passed away Thursday after a months long battle with COVID-19.

Cathy Falkner taught science at Ellison High School for the past three years.

Falkner was hospitalized in December for COVID-19. The district says through her illness, her main concern was for her students and their continued success in her class.

KISD has made support services available for grieving students and staff.

Funeral arrangements are pending.