CORYELL COUNTY, Texas – There will be two places in Coryell County to go for COVID-19 testing this Monday.

The Gatesville Civic Center and the Copperas Cove Fire Station #2 will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms like fever, cough, fatigue and sore throat.

To register, you can visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.