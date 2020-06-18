COVID-19 Testing available in Temple, Holland, and Nolanville

TEMPLE, Texas- Mobile COVID-19 testing is coming to Temple.

Starting June 26th through June 28th, there will be a 3-day mobile COVID-19 testing site in temple.

The tests are by appointment only for those with qualifying symptoms.

Testing will be from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Temple Central Fire Station.

There will also be testing on June 24th at the Holland volunteer fire station, and testing on June 25th at Central Bell County Fire and Rescue in Nolanville.

Appointments can be made online or by phone at (512)883-2400.

Tests are free but limited.