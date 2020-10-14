COVID-19 testing kiosks debut at Texas A&M this week

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M University has added free COVID-19 testing at three outdoor walk-up locations on campus.

Director of Student Health Services Dr. Martha Dannenbaum says anyone can be tested at a kiosk – including Texas A&M students, faculty and staff, as well as non-university affiliated individuals.

The kiosks are set up at the following campus locations:

• Aggie Express Commons

676 Lubbock Street

• Mays Business School

210 Olsen Boulevard

• Memorial Student Center

275 Joe Routt Boulevard

Testing at the kiosks are the same oral swab tests being performed at the SHS medical tent and for the university’s Random Testing Program.

Appointments are not required for kiosk testing – walk-ups will be registered on site. Registration and appointment scheduling can also be completed in advance at The Texas A&M University System COVID-19 testing website. Choose the desired kiosk location when prompted.

Once an individual is checked in at the kiosk, an attendant will provide the collection tube, provide instructions and observe the sample collection. The person will then return the completed test tube. The process is contactless.

The tests are being supplied by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

The kiosks were created by Curative and piloted at several universities in California.

SHS has provided input on the locations. SHS staff along with Student Assistance Services provides support for students who test positive from these sites.

Source: Texas A&M University