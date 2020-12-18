COVID-19 Testing site to open Monday in Killeen

The State of Texas and City of Killeen are working together to open a free COVID-19 testing site starting Monday, Dec. 21st.
The temporary location will be the Killeen Special Events Center, at 3301 S. WS Young Drive. Tests will be administered from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Registration for the event starts Saturday, Dec. 19th and must be completed in advance online here.
Tests will be administered while participants remain in their vehicles. This will be a mouth swab test, so people are asked not to eat or drink anything at least 15 minutes prior to testing.
Results from the test will be provided through text message or email within 48 and 72 hours.
You don’t have to be symptomatic to be tested, but it is recommended if you are experiencing the following:
- Fever and/or chills
- Cough (dry or unproductive)
- Fatigue
- Body aches/muscle or joint pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headaches
- Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste and/or smell
Anyone going to the mobile testing site is asked to wear a mask. That includes patients, passengers, and personnel.