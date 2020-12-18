COVID-19 Testing site to open Monday in Killeen

The State of Texas and City of Killeen are working together to open a free COVID-19 testing site starting Monday, Dec. 21st.

The temporary location will be the Killeen Special Events Center, at 3301 S. WS Young Drive. Tests will be administered from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Registration for the event starts Saturday, Dec. 19th and must be completed in advance online here.

Tests will be administered while participants remain in their vehicles. This will be a mouth swab test, so people are asked not to eat or drink anything at least 15 minutes prior to testing.

Results from the test will be provided through text message or email within 48 and 72 hours.

You don’t have to be symptomatic to be tested, but it is recommended if you are experiencing the following:

Fever and/or chills

Cough (dry or unproductive)

Fatigue

Body aches/muscle or joint pain

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headaches

Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

Nasal congestion

Loss of taste and/or smell

Anyone going to the mobile testing site is asked to wear a mask. That includes patients, passengers, and personnel.