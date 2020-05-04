COVID-19 testing sites in Coryell County

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas – Testing sites for COVID-19 have been popping up across Central Texas, and on Monday two sites were in Coryell County.

Coryell has one of the highest infection rates in Central Texas. Locals were given the chance to get tested for the virus at two separate locations – one at the Gatesville Civic Center and another at Fire Station #2 in Copperas Cove.

“We’re with the Texas Army National Guard under the Texas Military Division, and we’re here doing COVID-19 testing for the community. We’ve been bouncing around the state all week, or for the past few weeks actually, and we have appointments available for people to just drive up and get a test done,” says First Lieutenant Stephanie Jasper with the Texas Army National Guard.

When making an appointment to be tested, people were asked several screening questions.

“We have a call center that manages that part. All we do is check our database, which is live with updates, as the appointments come through. Typically, the people that do come through have been showing symptoms or currently feel sick, but we don’t actually check for those. If they’re here, we are testing them,” says Jasper.

The actual appointments are quick and easy.

“The process is really simple – we just ask that you keep your windows up so we have as little contact with you as possible. That’s for your safety and ours. For the most part, you will put your ID up so we can identify you accurately. Data accuracy is one thing that is very important so that we can make sure the correct sample results get to you. Once we verify that you have an appointment, you will go through into the testing area – which is where you will get swabbed,” says Jasper.

The swab will be uncomfortable, but it shouldn’t be painful.

“We’ll ask you to blow your nose just so we can get a clean sample, and then a four-inch swab will go into the back of the nose. We’ll get a sample on each nostril, and that will go into a vial and be sent off into testing,” says Jasper.

For more information on the testing sites, you can call the Texas COVID Call Center at 512-883-2400.