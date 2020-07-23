COVID-19 tests mandatory for returning Baylor students, staff

WACO, Texas – In the weeks ahead, Baylor University will start mailing mandatory COVID-19 test kits to all students, faculty and staff.

Dr. Linda A. Livingstone said in the recent newsletter on Thursday that recipients should follow the instructions included in these test kits very carefully, as Baylor will require a negative COVID-19 test prior to any returns to campus for the fall semester.

The university will send more information about this testing protocol through email next week. These tests are one of the many preventive strategies being implemented for a successful on-campus start and completion of the fall semester.

The university wants to remind students if they undertake risky behavior, such as not wearing face coverings and gathering in large groups, it will potentially impact the fall semester for everyone.

Source: Baylor University

