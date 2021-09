BEVERLY HILLS, Texas – The City of Beverly Hills and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District are hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic this Thursday.

The event will take place at the Beverly Hills Police Department, located at 3418 Memorial Drive, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All vaccines will be available to the public – including Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson.

Source: City of Beverly Hills Police Department