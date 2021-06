WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, in partnership with the Waco NAACP, will be holding a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Juneteenth Celebration.

This free event will be held at the Wilbert Austin Park at 401 Hood Street from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Anyone 18 years old and above is eligible to receive the vaccine.

Registration is available at www.covidwaco.com, but not required. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Source: City of Waco