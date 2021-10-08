COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics continue in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host 13 free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from October 11 through the 16.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com.

The CDC recommends for certain groups to receive a booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine six months after the second dose. Booster doses are not yet authorized for those who initially received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. You can bring your vaccination card to receive your third dose or booster shot to verify the date.

Monday, October 11: Briar Construction (1053 Industrial Boulevard) from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Central Texas MCC at Clay (1601 Clay Avenue) from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Connally High School (901 N. Lacy Drive, Lacy Lakeview, TX) 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Tuesday, October 12: LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic. New Horizon Baptist Church (2360 S. 3 rd Street) from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.



Wednesday, October 13:

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Drive) from Noon – 6:00 p.m.

Lorena ISD Performing Arts Center (1 Leopard Lane, Lorena TX) from 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Thursday, October 14: McLennan Community CollegeMAC Commons Area (1400 College Drive) from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.



Friday, October 15: Lee Lockwood Library drive-through clinic (2801 W. Waco Drive) from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Waco ISD Stadium (1401 S. New Road) from 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Saturday, October 16: Waco Cultural Arts Fest ( 814 Elm Avenue) from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Raintree Apartments (6801 Tennyson Drive) from Noon – 4:00 p.m. Communities in Schools (1001 Washington Avenue) from Noon – 2:00 p.m.



