COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics continue in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host 13 free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from October 11 through the 16. 

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com.

The CDC recommends for certain groups to receive a booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine six months after the second dose. Booster doses are not yet authorized for those who initially received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. You can bring your vaccination card to receive your third dose or booster shot to verify the date.

  • Monday, October 11:
    • Briar Construction (1053 Industrial Boulevard) from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
    • Central Texas MCC at Clay (1601 Clay Avenue) from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    • Connally High School (901 N. Lacy Drive, Lacy Lakeview, TX) 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
  • Tuesday, October 12:
    • LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
    • New Horizon Baptist Church (2360 S. 3rd Street) from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, October 13:
  • Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Drive) from Noon – 6:00 p.m.
  • Lorena ISD Performing Arts Center (1 Leopard Lane, Lorena TX) from 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
  • Thursday, October 14:
    • McLennan Community CollegeMAC Commons Area (1400 College Drive) from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
  • Friday, October 15:
    • Lee Lockwood Library drive-through clinic (2801 W. Waco Drive) from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
    • Waco ISD Stadium (1401 S. New Road) from 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
  • Saturday, October 16:
    • Waco Cultural Arts Fest (814 Elm Avenue) from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
    • Raintree Apartments (6801 Tennyson Drive)  from Noon – 4:00 p.m.
    • Communities in Schools (1001 Washington Avenue) from Noon – 2:00 p.m.

Source: City of Waco

