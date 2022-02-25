WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host seven free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from February 28 through March 5.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters are available. The Pfizer vaccine for children five to eleven years of age is available at all locations. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration for a scheduled appointment is available at covidwaco.com.

Monday, February 28: Goodwill Industries (1700 S. New Road) from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Lake Air Montessori (4601 Cobbs Drive) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Tuesday, March 1: La Vega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Wednesday, March 2: Pilgrim’s Pride (2500 E. Lakeshore Drive) from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, March 4:

Cesar Chavez Middle School (700 S. 15th Street) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

TSTC Student Recreation Center (3801 Campus Drive) from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Saturday, March 5: Edison Vendor Market (2601 Franklin Avenue) from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Source: City of Waco