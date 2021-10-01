COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics continue in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host twelve free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from October 5 – 7.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com.

The CDC recommends for certain groups to receive a booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine six months after the second dose. Booster doses are not yet authorized for those who initially received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Please bring your vaccination card to receive your third dose or booster shot to verify the date.

Schedule:

Monday, October 4: Pilgrim’s Pride (2500 E. Lakeshore Drive) from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Tuesday, October 5: Mart ISD from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic. LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic. Waco ISD Police Dept. for National Night Out (2015 Alexander) from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.



Wednesday, October 6: Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Drive) from Noon – 6:00 p.m. Gholson ISD (137 Hamilton Drive) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.



Thursday, October 7: McLennan County Indigent Care (824 Washington Avenue) from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Salvation Army (300 Webster Avenue) from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Valley Mills High School (1 Eagle Way, Valley Mills) from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.



Friday, October 8: Midway ISD Stadium (800 N. Hewitt Drive, Hewitt) from 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.



Saturday, October 9: Elm Mott Fire Department (109 W. Leo Street, Elm Mott) from 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Out on the Brazos Pride Network at Brazos Park East (3516 N. M.L.K. Boulevard) from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



