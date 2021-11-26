COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the week starting Nov. 29th

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host 12 free COVID-19 vaccination clinics during the week of November 29th through December 4th.

All vaccines and boosters will be available, including the Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of five and eleven. Parents or a guardian must accompany any minor child planning to receive the vaccine.

People hoping to get the vaccine can walk in or get an appointment here.

Here are the locations and times for the clinics:

Monday-Friday: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Dr.) from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Monday, November 29th:

o Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries (1700 New Road) from 10 a.m. 2 p.m.

o Little Christian Academy (601 Towne Oaks Dr.) from Noon 5 p.m.

Tuesday, November 30th:

o Lacy-Lakeview Christmas Parade (613 N. Lacy, Lacy-Lakeview, TX) from 6:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m.

o LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

o Occasions Group (2800 Gholson Rd.) from 8 a.m. 1 pm

Wednesday, December 1st:

o McGregor High School (903 Bluebonnet Pkwy., McGregor, TX) from 4:30 p.m. 8 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

o Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Dr.) from Noon 6 p.m.

Thursday, December 2nd:

o Wild Lights at Cameron Park Zoo (1701 N. 4th St.) from 6 p.m. 9:30 p.m.

Friday, December 3rd:

o Texas State Technical College in the Student Recreation Center (3801 Campus Dr.) from 11 a.m. 3 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Saturday, December 4th:

o Kate Ross Apartments (937 S. 11th Street) from 11 a.m. 2 p.m.

o Edison Vendor Market (2601 Franklin Ave.) from 10 a.m. 4 p.m.

o China Spring Intermediate School (4001 Flat Rock Rd.) from 9 a.m. 3 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.