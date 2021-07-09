COVID-19 vaccination clinics held throughout Killeen ISD next week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

KILLEEN, Texas – Baylor Scott and White will be holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the Killeen Independent School District for children 12 and up.

The medical center will be at the former Nolan Middle School this Tuesday from noon to 6:30 p.m., at the Killeen ISD Career Center on Wednesday, and Harker Heights Elementary School on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Children wishing to receive a vaccine must have a parent or guardian present. Second doses will be scheduled on site once the first dose is received.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected