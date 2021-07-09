COVID-19 vaccination clinics held throughout Killeen ISD next week

KILLEEN, Texas – Baylor Scott and White will be holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the Killeen Independent School District for children 12 and up.

The medical center will be at the former Nolan Middle School this Tuesday from noon to 6:30 p.m., at the Killeen ISD Career Center on Wednesday, and Harker Heights Elementary School on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Children wishing to receive a vaccine must have a parent or guardian present. Second doses will be scheduled on site once the first dose is received.