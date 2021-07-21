City of Waco Hosting COVID-19 Vaccinations at the 7th Street Pedestrian Plaza

Waco, TX – The City Of Waco is doubling its vaccination efforts starting tomorrow.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be at the 7th Street Pedestrian Plaza in Downtown Waco every Thursday for the next four weeks starting this Thursday, July 22 to offer COVID-19 vaccinations from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as a part of the Civic on 7th performing arts series.

Civic on 7th is a four week performing arts series presented by City Center Waco, the City of Waco, Creative Waco, and the Waco Civic Theater. 

Registration is not required, and walk-ins are welcome.

