COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas – The first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was delivered and administered at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple on Tuesday morning in a major step towards ending the pandemic.

Baylor Scott and White (BSW) Physician Dr. Tresa McNeal aptly called the situation a “shot in the arm.”

The landmark day for Central Texas was cause for excitement.

“There were definitely some celebrations going on,” McNeal said. “[There was] probably more smiles than I’ve seen in a long time, and kind of rolling up their sleeves and showing off their band aid, so it’s a pretty exciting time.”

The first doses will be given to frontline healthcare workers statewide, followed by nursing home residents and staff.

“We do think it will be several weeks getting this distributed across the state to the healthcare workers at the request of the state of Texas,” McNeal said. “We don’t have an exact timeline. Obviously, information is continually evolving.”

Even with the excitement surrounding the vaccine, not all employees want to be among the first to get it.

“Receiving the vaccine is optional. No one is required to do that,” McNeal said. “I will say that we have people lining up for getting it as soon as they can. There are also a few employees who didn’t say yes just yet, and that’s okay, too.”

With some employees getting vaccinated, it can at least bring them a certain peace of mind when doing their jobs.

“As far as taking a little bit of the edge off the worry and the day-to-day and that mental and emotional burden of the risk they’re taking every day, I think that will ease some,” McNeal said. “We’re all looking forward to that.”

Baylor Scott and White plans to keep all their COVID-19 protocols in place.