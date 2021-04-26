COVID-19 vaccine demand drops in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – Several areas in the state have seen a decline in vaccine demands. McLennan County Public Health Spokesperson Kelly Craine says this is not the case locally.

“We’re seeing just a really a steady participation in people registering, getting their vaccine, and we really haven’t seen much of a dip,” Craine says.

Vaccination rates vary across the state. Bell County says they have seen the demand for COVID-19 vaccines slow down in the past few weeks.

A statement released by the Bell County Health Department says, “We’re working with organizations in the community to make the vaccine available to those who still want it but may have challenges getting to the larger vaccination venues. Our hope is that doing this will help continue to increase our vaccination numbers.”

Bell County has partnered with Curative to administer the vaccine. People in the Killeen and Temple area can now schedule their appointment online.

McLennan County says in efforts to get more people vaccinated, they are trying to fill more appointments.

“Now our waitlist really isn’t a matter of weeks, but its a matter of days. So if you sign up for a vaccine today on our waitlist, the odds are you’ll be getting a call to get your first dose this week or maybe next week,” says Craine.

While the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine made it harder to get more people vaccinated, the FDA and CDC removed this pause on Friday.

“We do have Johnson and Johnson in stock. We’re really working on the logistics to make sure that people understand and have an opportunity to ask questions about the vaccine itself,” says Craine.

While they do have the vaccine, McLennan County says they are not offering the vaccine this week at their clinics.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time for us make sure that everyone has the appropriate education and feels comfortable getting that vaccine,” says Craine.