COVID-19 vaccines yet to reach Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Coronavirus vaccines have yet to reach the Bell County Public Health District.

In a press conference on Tuesday morning, Bell County city leaders and health professionals gathered virtually to discuss the pandemic.

Right now, Judge David Blackburn is discouraging indoor gatherings ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“My encouragement would be for all of our community and business[es] to probably be really cognizant of any indoor gatherings that might be planned over the next week, whether they are at work or socially. Maintain social distancing, washing hands, face coverings, all important – but we may need to reconsider indoor gatherings that typically occur this time of the year. And if we do that, that might help mitigate some of the spread that we have been seeing.”

Darnall Medical Center leaders also updated the community about a vaccine shipment on Tuesday morning, allowing more at-risk vets to get vaccinated today.

For more information, you can view today’s press conference below.