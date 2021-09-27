COVID antibody infusion center opening in Waco

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

The Texas Division of Emergency Management, in partnership with local officials, will launch a new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Waco.

The infusion center will begin accepting patients Tuesday, and has been provided with monoclonal antibodies to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who have a referral from a doctor.

It will include personnel, equipment, supplies and services for a ten-chair Regional Infusion Center.

This treatment will be available at no cost to the patient – with local partners including McLennan County, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Texas State Technical College, the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management and the City of Waco.

“We are grateful to the State and our community partners for bringing this invaluable weapon in our fight against COVID-19 to our community,” said McLennan County Judge Scott Felton.

The Regional Infusion Center is located at site provided by Texas State Technical College, and will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday-Friday. The infusions are meant for COVID-19 patients who are not yet hospitalized or on oxygen supplements.

The infusion center will treat COVID-19 patients with therapeutic drugs that can prevent their condition from worsening and requiring hospital care, thus helping increase bed capacity in hospitals so that resources are available for the most ill patients.

At Governor Greg Abbott’s direction, TDEM contracted with a private vendor and will provide necessary equipment and staffing resources to ensure the center is fully operational with Texas State Technical College providing the facility. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest is providing the therapeutic drugs.

“Thank you to our partners in Waco and McLennan County for working with the State of Texas to launch this infusion center,” said Governor Abbott. “This facility will expand access to this free and effective treatment for Central Texans who test positive for COVID-19.”

Patient must NOT be hospitalized or require oxygen therapy.

Patient must NOT require an increase in oxygen rate due to COVID-19 if using for underlying comorbidity.

Patient MUST be within 10 days of symptom onset

Patients without insurance or a primary care physician are encouraged to call the infusion center for additional information. Patients can contact the infusion center by calling (254) 867-2005 or email here.