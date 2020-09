COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Copperas Cove residents need to mark September 22nd on their calendars.

This is when the next COVID Mobile Testing site will be in the community. Testing is free, but appointments should be made 48 hours before the event.

This will take place from noon to 8:00 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Fire Department.

Source: City of Copperas Cove