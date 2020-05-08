COVID precautions taken in online solicitation investigation and arrest

An arrest affidavit detailed how COVID 19 precautions were observed in the leadup to the arrest of a man suspected of trying to meet an under-age teen for sex.

The affidavit indicated this case began in mid-April as a McLennan County Sheriff’s office investigator was working undercover using an app known for sexual exploitation of minor or commercial sexual exploitation.

During that time, the investigator received a message from a man later identified as Joshua Kopelow.

The affidavit stated that the suspect was clearly told that the person he thought he was communicating with was 16 years old.

The plan was made that the ” 16-year-old” would travel to the suspect’s location to have sex.

The affidavit outline the method used to identify the suspect without actually meeting him, using a cell number he provided, using law enforcement data bases and using pictures he sent through the app to compare with is driver’s license photo and mug shots from a previous arrest.

The investigator stated in the affidavit that due to COVID 19 concerns, no physical meeting with the suspect was made prior to an arrest warrant being issued by Justice of the Peace Diane Hensley based on the data collected.

Joshua Kopelow was then arrested on the basis of the warrant on a charge of online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony, and booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday.

He remained in the jail Friday afternoon with not yet being set.