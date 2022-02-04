WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host twelve free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from February 6 through February 12.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters are available. The Pfizer vaccine for children five to eleven years of age is available at all locations. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration for a scheduled appointment is available at covidwaco.com.

· Monday through Friday:

o Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Drive) from 8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

· Sunday, February 6:

o University Baptist Church (1701 Dutton Avenue) from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

· Monday, February 7:

o Connally High School Cafeteria (901 N. Lacy Drive) from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

o Goodwill Industries (1700 S. New Road) from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

o Lake Air Montessori (4601 Cobbs Drive) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

· Tuesday, February 8:

o La Vega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

· Wednesday, February 9:

o Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres) from Noon – 6:00 p.m.

o Mart ISD (1100 JL Davis Avenue) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be an employee to attend this clinic.

· Thursday, February 10:

o Tennyson Middle School (6100 Tennyson Drive) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

o McLennan County Indigent (824 Washington Drive) from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

· Friday, February 11:

o Harmony School of Innovation School Gym (1110 S. Valley Mills Drive) from 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

· Saturday, February 12:

o Pleasant Olive Baptist Church (1600 E. League Street) from 9:00 a.m. – Noon. Free Grocery Giveaway with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry.

Source: City of Waco