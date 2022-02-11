WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host eleven free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from February 13 through February 19.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters are available. The Pfizer vaccine for children five to eleven years of age is available at all locations. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration for a scheduled appointment is available at covidwaco.com.

Monday through Friday: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Drive) from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 13: Central Presbyterian Church ( 9191 Woodway Drive) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Monday, February 14: Goodwill Industries (1700 S. New Road) from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 15: La Vega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic. Valley Mills ISD High School (1 Eagle Way) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Wednesday, February 16: Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres) from Noon – 6:00 p.m. Transformation Waco at Estella Maxey (1809 JJ Flewellen Road) from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Thursday, February 17:

Axtell ISD (308 Ottawa) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Robinson Intermediate Campus (605 S. Old Robinson Road) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Saturday, February 19: Robinson’s Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry (106 W. Lyndale Drive) from 8:00 a.m. – Noon. University High School Cafeteria (3201 S. New Road) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.



Source: City of Waco