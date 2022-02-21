WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host eight free COVID-19 vaccination clinics through February 26.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters are available. The Pfizer vaccine for children five to eleven years of age is available at all locations. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome and registration for a scheduled appointment is available at covidwaco.com.

Monday, February 21: Goodwill Industries (1700 S. New Road) from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 22: La Vega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic. Indian Spring Middle School (500 University Drive) from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Wednesday, February 23: McGregor High School (903 Bluebonnet Parkway) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic. Lorena High School (1 Leopard Way) from 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Thursday, February 24:

Waco High School Performing Arts Center (2020 N. 42nd Street) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Saturday, February 26: Robinson’s Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry (106 W. Lyndale Drive) from 8:00 a.m. – Noon. Connally ISD High School Cafeteria (901 N. Lacy Drive) from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.



Source: City of Waco