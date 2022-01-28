WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host ten free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from January 30 through February 5.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters are available. The Pfizer vaccine for children five to eleven years of age is available at all locations. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration for a scheduled appointment is available at covidwaco.com.

Monday through Friday: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Drive) from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 30: Central Presbyterian Church ( 9191 Woodway Drive) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Monday, January 31: Kendrick Elementary (1801 Kendrick Lane) from 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic. Goodwill Industries (1700 S. New Road) from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 1: La Vega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Wednesday, February 2: Pilgrim’s Pride (2500 E. Lakeshore Drive) from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. You do not need to be an employee to attend this clinic. Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres) from 9:00 a.m. – Noon. South Waco Elementary School (2104 Gurley Lane) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be an employee to attend this clinic.

Thursday, February 3:

Robinson ISD (605 S. Old Robinson Road) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Saturday, February 5: China Spring ISD Cafeteria (4001 Flat Rock Road) from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.



Source: City of Waco