Crash backs up traffic on I-35 in Lorena

Traffic on I-35 Monday morning slowed to a crawl through Lorena because of a crashed 18-wheeler.

The truck was going north on the interstate when it somehow crashed through the dividers and landed halfway in the southbound lanes.

Texas DPS tells FOX44 News that the driver did survive the crash.

One FOX44 viewer sent in this video of the crash scene:

Warning signs on the northbound side of I-35 told drivers to avoid the crash by taking Exit 325, but traffic still built up for close to a mile. The situation was worse on the southbound side.

DPS has not determined the cause of the crash at this time.