Crash blocks I 35 Northbound in Waco

A traffic crash involving 18-wheelers blocked all of the northbound main lanes of the Interstate Wednesday morning.

TXDOT reported the crash occurred about 10:15 initially on the northbound side, but southbound traffic was also being affected.

Waco Police Department spokesman Garen Bynum said there was a large backup and delays were expected to be significant.

Traffic was being directed to the service roads but there were significant delays there also.

The bottleneck centered in the Baylor to 12th Street area and involved the construction area.

Motorists were advised to avoid the Interstate through the downtown area and to divert around town using Loop 340.

TXDOT was estimated as much as four hours to get it all cleared.