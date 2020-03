Waco police are investigating a crash that left a utility pole broken and power lines hanging low over the street.

Barricades are being put up and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

It happened at 18th and Bagby intersection Friday morning before 8 a.m.

Police say a witness told officers that a school bus hit the pole and then drove off. FOX44 News is working to confirm which school district the bus belonged to and if any children were on board.