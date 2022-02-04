The Texas Department of Transportation says the main lanes of Interstate 35 are closed going through Bruceville-Eddy are closed because of a crash in the area.

According to the map on Drivetexas.org, drivers are being diverted to the frontage road. The same map shows that all of I-35 stretching through Central Texas is dealing with icy conditions.

The accident is expected to be cleared by 9 a.m. Friday morning.

TXDoT and law enforcement is asking everyone to stay home and off the roads if possible.