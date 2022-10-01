Milam County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers say a crash Friday afternoon killed one person and sent a second to a hospital.

The crash happened at 3:35 p.m. on U.S. 79, about three miles east of Milano. Troopers say a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt was headed east on 79 when it drifted onto the shoulder.

According to the investigation, the driver, 28-year-old Brittany Nicole Knighton of Tyler overcorrected, lost control, and the car skipped into the eastbound lane. It then slammed into a Toyota Carolla driven by a 78-year-old man from San Antonio.

Justice of the Peace Gary Northcutt pronounced Knighton dead at the scene. An ambulance took the driver of the other car to Baylor Scott & White in Temple, where is is listed in serious condition.