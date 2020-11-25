Crash injures police officers, streets blocked

Two Waco police officers and two drivers are in the hospital being treated for injuries resulting from two separate but connected crashes.

Police tell FOX44 News that it started with a funeral procession on Corporation Parkway around 11 a.m. Officer Garen Bynum says a driver coming off of Crosslake Parkway hit a police officer on a motorcycle that was escorting the procession.

Bynum says a second crash happened on 18th and Clay, involving a vehicle and a police car responding to the first crash.

The officers and drivers were all taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital. Right now, there is no word on their conditions.

Traffic on the two streets is shut down at this time.