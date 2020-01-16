Crash involving cow results in death in Limestone County

The Department of Public Safety reports an accident that began with a vehicle striking a cow in the highway in Limestone County has led to a secondary crash that left a Madisonville resident dead.

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard says it started about 5:40 a.m. when troopers were notified that a Chevrolet pickup had been disabled after hitting a cow on State Highway 164 east of Groesbeck.

The truck had been going east and was out in the middle of the road.

A Dodge SUV was going west and swerved, crashing head-on into the pickup.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 37-year-old Aundrea Simms of Madisonville was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.