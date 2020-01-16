Crash involving cow results in death in Limestone County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

The Department of Public Safety reports an accident that began with a vehicle striking a cow in the highway in Limestone County has led to a secondary crash that left a Madisonville resident dead.

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard says it started about 5:40 a.m. when troopers were notified that a Chevrolet pickup had been disabled after hitting a cow on State Highway 164 east of Groesbeck.

The truck had been going east and was out in the middle of the road.

A Dodge SUV was going west and swerved, crashing head-on into the pickup.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 37-year-old Aundrea Simms of Madisonville was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Outmatched Quiz

Upcoming Events