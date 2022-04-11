Temple, Tx (FOX 44) -Temple Police report what had been reported as a traffic crash Saturday night became much more after they had to track down the driver who had fled the scene.

Officers were called to the intersection of 24th Street and East Adams at 9:19 p.m. regarding the wreck.

They found that the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Jawuan Lee Jordan, had run away.

He was later found by officers behind a nearby cluster of trees and was taken into custody.

While the arrest was taking place, the SUV Darden had been driving caught fire.

Temple Fire & Rescue soon arrived to extinguish the flames.

Police said Darden gave them a statement admitting he had marijuana in the car.

Officers located a backpack containing felony amount of marijuana.

They also found a weapon behind the trees where the driver had run after the crash.

Darden was taken to the Bell County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana over four ounces but under five pounds and a weapons charge.

Bond had not been set as of mid morning Monday.