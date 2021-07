A traffic crash on Southbound I-35 at Business 77 in the Waco area Friday morning backed traffic up all the way into Lacy Lakeview.

At one time all lanes were closed.

Txdot was estimating two hours to clear the scene.

Waco police were investigating the crash and stated that there were two cars involved and the crash appeared to have occurred during a lane change about 8:00 a.m.

There were no injuries but the interstate ground to a halt on the southbound side.