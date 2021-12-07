Crash sends 12-year-old bike rider to hospital

WACO, Texas – Waco Police officers are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash which occurred near the 10000 Block of Orchid Lane and Salam Way.

The incident involved a 12-year-old on a bicycle and a driver.

Officers responded to the crash on Monday afternoon. The driver was traveling west on Orchid Lane, and the 12-year-old was riding their bike south on Salam Way.

The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver stayed on scene to help with the investigation.

Source: Waco Police Department