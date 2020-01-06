Crash takes the life of McGregor teenager

McGregor High School Junior Cordelia Sloan has died after a car crash this weekend.

Sloan was a cheerleader, member of PALs, a member of the MHS Interact Club, and a student athlete. She was also recently named Miss McGregor Teen.

Superintendent James Lenamon says staff counselors, members of the McGregor Ministerial Alliance, and the ESC 12 Crisis Response Team will be available for all students and staff when they return to campus on Tuesday.

The Miss McGregor Founder’s Day organization posted this statement on Facebook:

Our organization lost a precious soul last night. Miss McGregor Teen 2019, Cordelia Sloan will be greatly missed. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends and community at this time of loss. “ Miss McGregor Founder’s Day

We are gathering more information now about the crash that took Sloan’s life.