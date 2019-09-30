Crawford Locals React To Deadly Car Crash

CRAWFORD, Texas. The Crawford community is mourning after a truck hit native, Tasha Smith and her three children.

The incident happened last week in McDuffie County, GA last week. According to Cousin, Clint Smith, 16-year-old Bryson Dinger recently received his driver’s license and was driving the family to school.

That’s when a semi-truck crashed into the car. After speaking with law enforcement, FOX affiliate, WFXG says 12-year-old Bella Dinger and 14-year-old Bostyn Dinger died at the scene.

Bryson was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

” I just remembered my wife screaming, I never heard that out of her before,” says Smith.

The McDuffie County School District released a statement in regards to the 12 and 14-year-olds, stating:

” It is with extreme sadness that we report that the passengers involved in the fatal accident this morning were students of the McDuffie County School system.

Our hearts are heavy and we have activated our crisis management system of providing counseling assistance to our students, faculty, and staff.

Please keep the family and our schools in your thoughts and prayers as we go through this most difficult and trying time.“

Donna Bullard has known the family for decades. She says the family was coming to visit Crawford in October.

“We were all so excited to see her and her family. And just have a homecoming,” Bullard says.

An emergency fund has since begun to help cover the family’s funeral and medical expenses. The link can be found HERE