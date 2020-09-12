Crawford Police Chief faces new charge of Sexual Assault

CRAWFORD, Texas – Crawford’s Chief of Police faces a new charge of Sexual Assault.

Bell County Jail records show Clay Bruton was charged at 4:49 p.m. Friday afternoon by DPS officers.

At this time there is no information about a bond set for Bruton.

In August, Texas Rangers arrested Bruton on a charge of felony tampering with physical evidence.

That evidence appears to be videos and photos from Bruton’s personal phone.

FOX44 News obtained the arrest affidavit filed by Texas Ranger Adam Russell. In it, Russell says he initiated a criminal investigation into sexual misconduct allegations made against Bruton.

In the affidavit, Russell says he interviewed Bruton in his Crawford office about the allegations made by three people, labeled Victim 1.1, Victim 1.2, and Victim 1.3.

Bruton told Russell that he had text messages on his personal phone to and from the three people that corroborated his defense that the encounters were consensual according to the affidavit, and that the phone was in his patrol car.

Russell says when he told Chief Bruton he was seizing the phone and would get a search warrant for the text messages, Bruton said the Texas Ranger needed to get the warrant first. Russell countered that he, “needed the phone now to ensure nothing was erased or deleted ensuring the integrity of the investigation.”

After the two men got the phone from the patrol car, Russell says Bruton went inside the Crawford Police station while he stayed outside to make a call. When he met with Bruton minutes later, Russell says the police chief admitted to deleting porn videos and pictures of a woman from the phone.

FOX44 News is not identifying that woman at this time.