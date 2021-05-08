Creative Waco’s “Chalk Walk” event benefits local small businesses, artists

WACO, Texas: Artists took to the streets of downtown Waco before dawn Saturday morning to show off their skills while helping small businesses.

Hundreds flocked to Austin Avenue Saturday to see the work of 52 local artists and peruse the over 100 vendors.

“We’ve all been locked up for a year,” local artist Mateo Cantu said. “It’s so nice to be out here with music and pretty stuff and understanding that it takes a lot of us to do this but it’s worth it.”

Most artists were sponsored by a local business and, in turn, they’d make promotional art right on the street.

“It goes to the character of Waco,” DM creations owner Tammy Thorne said. “Not only do we cater to big, large businesses like Magnolia, but we also cater to the small business owners like us.”

Taylor Stack has run her vintage clothing business from an RV since the pandemic hit and has traveled the country, saying there’s no place like Waco.

“After the year we’ve had, I feel like it means a lot that everyone is just out and enjoying the weather and being able to shop some local businesses,” Stack said.

A native Michigander, Stack has been in Waco for two months now, much longer than any of her other stops. She claims she has stayed here in part because of the way the community embraces businesses like hers through these types of events.

“Waco has been absolutely incredible since we’ve gotten here,” Stack said. “Not being a local business, the invites we’ve received and just the welcoming atmosphere is really what has made us want to come down and share what we have with the public.”

For the business owners and the artists, this event is far more than just some chalk on the pavement.

“The art part is just an excuse,” Cantu said. “The community part and just the gathering and all that, that’s really the release for us.”

The event will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.