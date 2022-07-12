FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple crews responded to a fast-spreading grass fire in Freestone County last weekend.

Wortham Fire was dispatched at approximately 3:27 p.m. Sunday to a small grass fire in on FCR-1081. When crews arrived, they found a rapidly spreading fire which jumped the roadway and was moving through an open field. The dry conditions led to an almost-uncontrollable fire spread.

Mutual aid was requested from several local departments, as well as the state forest service. The fire was controlled by 6:22 p.m. Sunday, and all units finally cleared the scene after almost seven hours of firefighting operations.





(Courtesy: Wortham Fire Department)

This fire burned a total of 64 acres, several vehicles, and three structures – along with numerous bales of hay.

Departments on scene included the Streetman Fire Deptartment, Teague Volunteer Fire Department, Kirvin Volunteer Fire Department, City of Mexia Fire and EMS, Fairfield Fire Department, Richland Fire Department, Retreat Fire Department, Angus Fire Department, Southern Oaks Volunteer Fire Department, Freestone County Office of Emergency Management, Limestone Medical Center EMS, Wortham Police Department, Freestone County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Forestry Service.





(Courtesy: Wortham Fire Department)

Freestone County Commissioner Precinct 4 Clyde Ridge was also on scene with a heavy equipment, fuel and water. Wortham Fire says that without Ridge’s equipment, they may not have been able to stop the fire where they did.

Wortham Fire also wants to thank the citizens, city workers, and City Council members for helping with water, Gatorade and other supplies – as well as The Old Gin for providing sandwiches to all the volunteers on scene.