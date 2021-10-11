Crews battle fire at Long John Silver’s in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas – Crews responded to a Temple restaurant fire on Monday evening.

Temple Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the area of S. 31st Street in reference to a structure fire. Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the Long John Silver’s, located at 3210 S. 31st.



(Courtesy: Temple Fire and Rescue)

All workers and customers were able to evacuate without injury. Temple Fire responded with seven units and 20 personnel. The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS also responded.

The area of 31st Street between Market Loop and Azalea Drive is closed. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue